Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 25,655 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $996,696.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

