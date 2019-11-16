Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells 11,534 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $666,319.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,214,923.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 370,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.