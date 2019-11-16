Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $600,755.20 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COST opened at $303.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $274.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

