Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Vice Chairman Sells 614,312 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,787,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

