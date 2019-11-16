Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.38. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

