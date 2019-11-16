Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 1,245,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DSP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DSP Group by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

