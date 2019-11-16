Insider Selling: ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $84,863.20 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $83.98 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. Analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in ePlus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ePlus by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

