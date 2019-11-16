Insider Selling: GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells 14,669 Shares of Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPRO stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.86. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 383,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 116.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

