Insider Selling: KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 674 Shares of Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $118,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 4th, Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 46.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 52.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 24.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

