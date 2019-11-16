Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,697 shares in the company, valued at $24,826,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

