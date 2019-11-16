Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $689,118.00 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $689,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,900.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $2,257,647.12.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $644,394.96.

On Monday, September 16th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $1,973,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $1,989,250.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00.

Novocure stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.34. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

