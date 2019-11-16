Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells 51,936 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,929 shares in the company, valued at C$42,563,631.53.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$57.49. The company had a trading volume of 408,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of C$42.13 and a 1 year high of C$58.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

