Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 65,833 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PINS opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

