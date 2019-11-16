Insider Selling: Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells 11,850 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

