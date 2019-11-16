Insider Selling: Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells 3,280 Shares of Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $592.77 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $595.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

