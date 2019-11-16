Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 2,095 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.