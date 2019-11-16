INT Chain (INT) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, OKEx and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

