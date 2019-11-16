Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $302,064.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,064.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.