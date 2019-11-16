Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX:IBKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 315,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

