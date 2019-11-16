International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

IAG stock traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 557.40 ($7.28). 7,195,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 474.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

