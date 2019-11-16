International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 243,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,877. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40 and a beta of -0.20.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

