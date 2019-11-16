International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

International Money Express stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

