International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40 and a beta of -0.20. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other International Money Express news, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $210,477.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

