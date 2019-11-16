International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 461,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

