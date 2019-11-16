Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.16. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

