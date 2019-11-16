Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

