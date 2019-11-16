IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.99, approximately 48,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 45,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPLP shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98.

About IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP)

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

