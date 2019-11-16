Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 304,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE IRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 54,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

