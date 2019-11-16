iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,734 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

