Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Up 2.9%

Isign Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ISGN)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 5,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Isign Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

