Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITMR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.