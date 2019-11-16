ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (OTCMKTS:RBA) Critical Contrast

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ITEX and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $36.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk and Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 9.90% 15.88% 5.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITEX and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.17 billion 3.91 $121.48 million $1.08 39.14

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats ITEX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

