ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.10 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 9,309,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Salman Amin bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,906.83). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,416.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.