ITV (LON:ITV) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ITV (LON:ITV) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the broadcaster’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 134.10 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 9,309,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.69.

In related news, insider Salman Amin acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,906.83). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Insiders purchased a total of 23,551 shares of company stock worth $3,035,416 over the last ninety days.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

