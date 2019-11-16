J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

JCOM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $100.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,898. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 159.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 382,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

