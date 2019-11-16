Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $639.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $866,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

