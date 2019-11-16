Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

