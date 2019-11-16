Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,417,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.