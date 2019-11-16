Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.33 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

