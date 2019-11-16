Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $405,000 in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Trueblue stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $905.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

