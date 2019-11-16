JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,720,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 47,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,545. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,118.33 and a beta of 1.35. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

