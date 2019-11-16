JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.75 ($11.64).

JD traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 757 ($9.89). 1,755,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 795.40 ($10.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 755.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 655.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

