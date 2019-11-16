Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

