Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.96 ($53.44).

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.53 and a 200 day moving average of €40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 1 year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

