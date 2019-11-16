Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Akero Therapeutics’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AKRO stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

