John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) VP Sells $174,326.00 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $174,326.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $699,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Brandeisky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Howard Brandeisky sold 2,866 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $269,891.22.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 968.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti upped their price objective on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

