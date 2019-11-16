Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.