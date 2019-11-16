Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 36,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan W. Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29.

Shares of IDXX opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.