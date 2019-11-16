JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,100

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.75 ($11.64).

LON:JD traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 757 ($9.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 795.40 ($10.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 755.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57.

JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

