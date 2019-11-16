JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

